Spotty showers Friday, drying weekend. More rain into the new year

Rain totals for the south coastline measured in at 5.5 inches and greater over the last 48 hours. Impressive totals through Ventura and LA counties cause concerns for mudslides and travel impacts. Scattered showers and rain continue through Christmas night while more wet weather arrives Friday morning. Expect scattered fast moving thunderstorms producing heavy rain, hail at times and strong winds. Be weather aware when heading out and when thunder roars go indoors. Highs rise into the 60s.

We begin to dry out Saturday into the weekend. Temperatures will rise a degree or so and clouds give way to some sunshine. Winds die off and mild weather returns. Highs rise into the 60s and 70s. Marine waters may have some alerts, be aware of high waves and strong rip currents.

Sunday will be mild and dry. We hold with a dry pattern until the first few days of the new year. More showers and wet weather are back in the forecast. More information to come.