Warm & windy Wednesday, cool & damp weather ahead

Happy Wednesday! We begin the morning with overcast and foggy skies with a quick clearing pattern. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 10am for Santa Barbara and Ventura coastlines, travel safely. It'll be a windy day for most areas as gusty northerly winds set up. Most of the area is underneath a Wind Advisory through Thursday evening. Make sure loose items and patio furniture is secured. Sunshine and warmer than average temperatures appear this evening, highs rise into the 70s and 80s.

One last day of toasty temperatures are in the forecast for Thursday. Max temperatures rise into the 70s and 80s, with breezy winds and low humidity. It'll be a pleasant day to head out the door and maybe tpo the beaches! Marine waters are calm and skies should clear by midday. Enjoy!

We begin the cooling trend Friday into the weekend. Into Christmas week we have a cool and rainy pattern set up. Timing and amounts of rainfall are still in the works, however this looks to be a large system. You'll want to stay up to date on new developments.