Warm Tuesday, tracking strong winds

We begin the morning with a few hours of clouds and a rather fast clearing pattern. High pressure moves closer to the coverage zone bringing warmer air with it. Expect 60s, 70s and 80s with breezy winds. Through 10am this morning, expect a Wind Advisory for San Luis Obispo county and gusts near 45mph. Overnight lows will be close to freezing if not sub freezing for some areas.

Wednesday will be cool and cloudy to start with a clear afternoon. High rise another degree or two and most areas will be warmer than average and sunny. Thursday is the last warm and sunny day before temperatures tumble and clouds increase.

Our weather pattern chances dramatically Friday into the weekend. High pressure weakens and gives way for a cold system to push in. Rain chances rise on Saturday and Sunday, but most data shows the real system to move in closer to Christmas time. Clouds will increase and all areas drop to 60s, so bring out the sweaters!