Heating up Monday, tracking rain near Christmas

Happy Monday! We begin the morning with overcast skies and cool temperatures. A Dense fog Advisory is in effect for the Salinas Valley along with interior Santa Ynez Valley. The marine layer and low clouds will clear out rather quickly. High rise into the 70s and mid low 80s, most areas soar above average. Head out and enjoy!

More clouds will blanket the beaches Tuesday morning. We continue with a large warming trend as a high pressure system meanders into the area. Expect a cool morning but max temperatures into the upper 70s and mid 80s. Most areas above average and beach weather yet again!

Fog and clouds will occur Wednesday as temperatures begin to rise. High pressure brings warm and dry air to the region by mid-week. The heat holds through Friday before a cool system arrives. Christmas is around the corner but so is the next chance for rain! Timing and amounts are not set in stone yet, but most data shows small rain chances on Saturday or Sunday but most likely scenerio will be rain closer to Christmas.