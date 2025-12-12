Cooling weekend, heat returns next week

Happy Friday! We begin the morning with dense fog through LA and Ventura counties. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for LA, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties through 10am. Some marine clouds will attempt to form along northern beaches as well. Visibility may be an issue for the first few hours of your commute, use low beams. Clear skies prevail and temperatures rise back to 70s and 80s. This is our last above average day but the ending of our heatwave. Head out and enjoy!

Marine clouds and fog appear once again in the morning, this time with a slower clearing pattern. A push to mid to high level clouds arrive Saturday and Sunday. Clouds along with onshore flow will mean temperatures tumble, most areas are back to 60s by Sunday. This is a taste of winter before the heat reappears.

Our next December mini heatwave arrives by the middle of next week. Expect a gradual warming trend Monday through Wednesday. Marine clouds will be minimal but fog may be present. Most areas rise above average and stay there through next weekend. More info to come.