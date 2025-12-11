Heat continues Thursday, tracking the next wave of heat

Thursday is another toasty day as high pressure holds over southern California. Expect a slight cooling trend from the days prior but still ranging 10-20 degrees above average! Head to the beaches and seek shade when possible. Peak heating occurs around lunch time to 3pm.

One more toasty day is on tap Friday. Offshore flow means minimal clouds and dry humidity levels. Blustery conditions will occur near San Luis Obispo and Ventura. Marine waters stay mild through the weekend, head out to the beaches and cool off!

Onshore flow returns Saturday and Sunday. Marine clouds reappear in the forecast and humidity values rise. This is a short-lived cooling trend as the heat begins next week. Its looking very likely for another December heatwave, more details to come.