Cold mornings & King Tides Wednesday, tracking warmer weather

More cool mornings and king tides are on tap for our Wednesday. Frost and freeze alerts are in place once again for inland San Luis Obispo. A cold blast of arctic air pushes into the four corners region and brings some cooler than average air to our area. Highs rise into the 50s and 60s this is the coolest day of the week. Coastal Flood Advisories, High Surf Advisories and Beach Hazard Statements all remain in effect, avoid the immediate beaches if possible. High tide tends to run around 7-11 every morning. Gusty winds return to Ventura, brining a Wind Advisory through 3pm Thursday. Secure lose items!

The last super moon of the 2025 year occurs Thursday December 4th! This will influence our king tides for one final evening. Marine alerts last through Thursday morning before surf backs off slightly. Our weather pattern will change as well. Offshore winds means warmer temperatures and bright skies. Highs rise a degree or so from the day prior. More winds down through Ventura may extend the Wind Advisories.

Offshore flow continues Friday and clearing skies are expected through the weekend. A warming trend is expected into next week. Highs rise back into the 70s and some microclimates will jump 10 degree or so. Historically, most areas will be well above average, some areas may jump into the 80s. More details to come. Start planning outdoor activities now and enjoy!