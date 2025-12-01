Marvelous Monday, tracking weak Santa Ana winds this week

Happy Monday! Weak offshore winds develop bringing clearing skies and pleasant temperatures to most of the area. Weaker Santa Ana winds develop down in Ventura County prompting a Wind Advisory in the area until 3pm this afternoon. Highs rise into the 60s and mid 70s. These Santa Ana winds are classified as weak so, highs will not rise too much above average. A little different than the usual heat that arrives from these winds.

Early Tuesday morning a High Surf Advisory goes into effect for northern beaches. Expect 8-12Ft waves through Thursday and dangerous rip currents. A cooling trend appears Tuesday and Wednesday as a small front passes over the area. Highs rise into the 60s and 70s yet again, cool overnight are expected. Marine clouds will be stubborn for the first half of the day before clearing.

We stay dry and cooler Wednesday before moderate Santa Ana winds crank back up Thursday. More Wind Advisories will go into effect but fire concerns remain minimal. Winds begin to die off by the weekend and we hold with a steady and warm weather pattern.