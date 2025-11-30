Seeing more wind, cool temps and maybe a sprinkle chance ahead in the forecast Dec 1st

A very weak disturbance has spread some dark clouds across the region, but rain chances are next to zero. Look for overnight temperatures to dip in to the 40's and low 50's. Wind will start to turn offshore for the late night and in to early Monday and that has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Advisory for Ventura County. The Santa Ana wind event should stay in the moderate range which hopefully will keep any potential damage to a minimum. Light northeasterly winds will develop across the whole region, but should stay very light. Cool air is also pushing in with the winds and despite our usual compressional heating from that direction, temperatures on Monday will stay on the cool to mild side.

Looking ahead, the offshore flow will quickly turn more onshore in direction by Tuesday which means a quiet weather day is expected with mostly mild temperatures and partly cloudy skies. By early Wednesday, another cold storm system will push inland well to our north and this will help to thicken up cloud cover and bring a very small chance for sprinkles to areas south of Point Conception. We don't see much in the way of anything significant other than just more sweater weather. Wind will then turn more offshore as the disturbance passes to our east bringing more sunshine for the second half of the work week. The sunshine and a slight warm up are expected for our first December weekend. Our long range forecast models do see some chance for showers developing the following week, but that will need to be taken with a grain of salt as that is a bit beyond our comfort zone with regard to absolute confidence. We will keep a close eye on it either way.

