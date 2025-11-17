Spotty showers Tuesday, next storm arrives Thursday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Lingering spotty showers and cool temps continue Tuesday.

Flood advisories for interior areas last until 6pm Monday.

Mountain snow is possible locally through Tuesday, about 2-5 inches is expected at 5000 feet. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are also possible, mostly inland. A winter weather advisory has been issued for VTA County mountains until 10pm Tuesday.

We get a a short break from the rain on Wednesday.

Another storm will move south across the region on Thursday. It may produce up to another inch of rain and several more inches of mountain snow.

Rain chances will linger into Friday, before a cool but mostly dry weekend.

High surf is expected north of Pt. Conception until 10am Tuesday, waves up to 13 feet.