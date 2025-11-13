Major set of storms to impact the Central Coast Thursday through the weekend

A significant series of storms are set to impact the Central Coast Thursday and Friday. The atmospheric river, or wall of rain, has pushed into northern areas of San Luis Obispo. Expect strong winds, heavy rain and cool temperatures. Rainfall rates could near half an inch per hour in some of the strongest surges of rain. Pooling and ponding along major highways will be possible and it'll be a messy commute this evening. Most of the rain holds in northern communities through the evening before digging south overnight. A Wind Advisory will expire by 6pm for areas north of Gaviota, but expect 45mph wind gusts. Large waves and dangerous rip currents are another issue with all the energy in the waters, so a High Surf Advisory is in effect through 9am Saturday. Waves will near 6-10Ft for places north of Gaviota. Overnight rain in Santa Barbara will be very intense. Starting at midnight, a Flood Watch is in effect for Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. Flooding cause by excessive rainfall is possible in these areas and this watch will last through Saturday evening.You may make up to cracks of thunder and a lightning show as well.

Heavy rain continues through Friday morning and will make for a very messy commute along the U.S 101. Flood Advisories are in effect for Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. These areas will get the brunt of the strom with rain totals over 3inches in some areas! While the wall of rain exits Friday afternoon, we are not out of the clear. Another intense pulse of showers arrive into Saturday and Sunday bringing our rain totals up another inch or more! This is a tricky forecast because the system is a "cut-off" low pressure system. The exact path of the storm will cause varying rainfall totals in localized areas.

Over the 4 day event, we may see 4-6 inches of rainfall for Santa Barbara, Ventura and LA Counties. These conditions will likely cause major flooding concerns. Prepare now and avoid travel if possible. More rain chances appear into next week as well. Keep an eye on the evolving forecast.