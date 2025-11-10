Cooling Tuesday, tracking a moderate storm Thursday

Cooling begins Tuesday as onshore flow increases and high pressure exits the area. We can say goodbye to toasty weather and tons of sunshine. Expect patchy fog and mid to upper level clouds to start Tuesday morning. Highs rise into the 60s and mid 70s. Winds increase and may be blustery at times. Surf looks calm but some larger waves may arrive mid-week. No watches, warnings or advisories to worry about.

Wednesday morning will start out mild and pleasant. Some marine clouds, some mid to high level clouds and cool temperatures. Winds begin to pick up by the afternoon as a moderate system to the north begins its decent into our area. As early as Wednesday night, some light rain may arrive, however the heavier band of rain arrives Thursday.

Depending on your location, the timing for intensity will vary quite a bit. Northern areas receive heavier rain early Thursday morning while southern communities get the brunt of the storm closer to midday or late lunch. Localized flooding and traffic delays are possible. Expect heavy periods of rain throughout the night and more showers into Friday. Rainfall amounts appear to be 1-2 inches for most areas. High terrain could get up to 3inches, and burn scars will need to be monitored. Some thunderstorms could develop and lightning will be produced. Winds may push patio furniture and outside belonging or decorations should be brought back inside. We stay with on and off showers through Friday afternoon before drying out into the weekend. Mild weather holds into the middle of next week before more rain could appear. Tune in for more information and plan accordingly!