Warm start to the work week, tracking rain in the forecast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. A warming and drying trend continues on Monday. Offshore flow at the surface is also keeping conditions on the dry side as well for the Central Coast.

Monday will be feeling a lot like summer as temperatures rise and will be well above seasonal average. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 80s and 90s, some 70s. While conditions won't be very hot, it's imperative to stay hydrated with the warm and dry weather.

Early morning fog will return to the coasts, due to a shallow inversion, which is when a layer of warm air traps cooler air near the surface, reversing the normal atmospheric condition where temperature decreases with height. By the afternoon, mostly clear skies will prevail, adding to the bright and warm conditions.

The main topic of discussion is a big cooling trend that will quickly shift the Central Coast temperatures and conditions. This would be a good time to take vitamins and be sure to listen to your body, because we go from warm, dry weather, to cold and wet weather in a very short amount of time.

High pressure weakens on Tuesday, allowing a potent low pressure system to move in and we are tracking high rain chances. Temperatures will drop about 5-15 degrees from Tuesday to Wednesday.

So far models are showing rain to move in Wednesday night and Thursday will be the day with moderate rain impacts. The Central Coast is sitting at a 90% chance of rain for Thursday. By Friday, the system will start to move out of the region, but will leave behind scattered showers and cold temperatures.