Heat begins Monday, tracking the First Santa Ana Wind event of the season

Happy Monday! A large ridge of high pressure builds into the Central Coast today bringing strong winds and a spike in temperatures. Multiple Wind Advisories go into effect this evening for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. Santa Lucia Winds begin after lunch for northern areas, expect gusts near 45mph. High temperatures will rise 5-8 degrees from the weekend. It will be noticeably hotter and drier. Expect highs into the 60s, 70s and 80s.

By Tuesday night the wind gradient will shift to the south and classic Santa Ana winds appear in Ventura. Hydrate and plan your week accordingly! A Heat Advisory goes into effect for Ventura and LA counties 10am Tuesday into late Wednesday. This will be the hottest day for the beaches as down-sloping winds occur and heat these areas 5-15 degrees above average. Some daily records may be broken, the Heat Advisory may be extended as the heat does not appear to ease until the end of the week.

Wednesday will be peak heating for most areas, for this time in October, we are lookin g around 15 degree above average. This is the day where fire risk is heightened and of most concern. We hold out well above average throughout the workweek and into the weekend.