Beautiful Fall weather, Sunday Oct 19th forecast

Despite last week's taste of Winter, Fall weather has returned in full force with light offshore winds and abundant sunshine. The marine layer is lurking just offshore as winds will turn more onshore the next few days. This means more fog is expected and as the atmospheric flow switches, some patchy dense fog is possible for early Sunday. Look for overnight lows top dip in to the 50's with a few areas only dropping in to the 60's with offshore winds still blowing. Highs on Sunday should once again be very nice with mostly 70's and low 80's. However, with the return of a stronger onshore flow, some beach areas may only top out in the 60's.

Looking ahead, things continue to trend a stronger marine layer onshore flow regimen as we head in to early next week. Storm systems will continue to push in the West Coast with most of the energy staying well to our north. There is slight chance that an area of low pressure, cut off from the main Jet Stream and spinning just to our southwest, will push in enough cloud cover by late Tuesday or Wednesday and bring with it light rain or drizzle. It's a bit tricky being a cut off low and we will need to watch it closely, but more clouds, cooler temperatures and the maybe some measurable precipitation could return to the region. As the low passes, high pressure will rebuild temporarily for the latter half of the work week. This will boost temperatures slightly as we head in to next weekend and then dip again as another storm system moves toward us by Saturday or Sunday. Once again, we see most of the rain potential staying to our north, but this too will need to be watched closely over the next few days.

Click here to download our First Alert Weather App.