Mild & dry Thursday, tracking a cooling trend

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures will be in the 70s Thursday for Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo and Ventura.

Clouds will continue through morning with sunshine in the afternoon.

North Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County will see less clouds Thursday as the rainstorm is exiting through the Bay Area.

Rain chances are low for most of the region through Friday.

This weekend, low pressure will drop further south toward our area and into Southern California. This could create storm chances for our mountain areas but rain impacts are unlikely near the coast.

There is another chance for rain next week coming from the northwest. Higher rain chances are for areas north of Point Conception. Around thirty percent chance with under a quarter inch of rainfall expected.