Tracking heat Monday, thunderstorm chances rise by mid-week

Happy Monday! Marine clouds blanket the coastline early this morning with a rather slow clearing pattern on tap. Expect sunny skies and heat closer to 2pm. Temperatures rinse into the upper 70s by the beaches and 80s inland. Winds will be breezy towards the evening with 10-15mph northwesterlies. Marine waters are warmer than average and it'll be a fantastic evening to head to the coast!

Tropical storm Mario brings southerly moisture to the area as early as Tuesday, this will rise rain chances overnight to 10%. The marine layer formation may be interrupted with some mid to high level clouds, so expect some beaches to wake up to dense clouds and other to remain clear. It will feel muggy as the heat holds into the 70s and 80s with high humidity values.

Thunderstorm chances increase Wednesday and Thursday to 30% for most of the area. Expect pop up showers and isolated storms to develop. When thunder roars go indoors. Locally heavy periods of rainfall will occur and lightning will be something to look out for. Fast moving cells could bring measurable rainfall but will move so quickly that impacts will be minimal. We drop back to 20% chance of showers by Friday and hold with a slight chance of showers into the weekend. Temperatures peak Wednesday and Thursday and will drop back down to mid 70s and 80s by the weekend.