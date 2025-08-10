Cooling ahead, Monday Aug 11th, forecast

Our Summer heat wave continues to keep things very uncomfortable inland with temperatures running about 10 to 15 degrees above normal. Meanwhile the coast continues to see the marine layer hanging around just enough to keep things very mild and even a bit on the cool side. Look for more fog and low clouds to build along the coast and push across the coastal plains. Unfortunately, the fog will likely not reach past the coastal foothills or up in to the mountains. Heat advisories have expired across our region, but just to our east they still remain. Look for another similar type of day on Monday with a big range of temperatures from the coast to inland areas. Highs inland will once again soar in to the 90's with a few low 100's possible. Coastal fog should dissipate for most areas by late morning, but some lingering clouds are possible.

Looking ahead, high pressure will further weaken as we head through the middle of next week and that means more widespread noticeable cooling inland.. By the middle of next week, most inland areas should be near normal which means still warm, but not overly hot like we've seen the past few days. Coastal areas will see the marine layer deepen enough that most areas will likely be below normal temperature wise as clouds linger. A slight up tick in temperatures could return by next weekend, but no big changes are seen or foretasted at this time. Winds should continue to stay on the light side with some afternoon gustiness possible near our fire zones. Hopefully this won't be too much of an added burden or challenge to fire fighting efforts and the expected cooling trend will make the fight much easier in the effort to control the wildfires.

