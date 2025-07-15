Wet and cloudy Tuesday morning, tracking cooling temperatures

Its a wet and cool Tuesday morning for most of the Central Coast. Expect fog and misting to occur through 9am before some of the clouds begin to lighten. The marine layer will be rather stubborn for some beach areas but clearing out after lunch. Temperatures drop significantly inland, int the 80s while the beaches just rise or fall by a degree or so. Expect low 70s in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria while other coastal areas make it into the upper 60s. Enjoy a nice walk around the park but grab that extra layer!

More misting occurs Wednesday morning with the marine layer and dense fog rolling right back in. Clouds will mix out after lunch and temperatures begin the slow incline. Expect another round of 80s inland and 60s/70s by the beaches. Winds will be breezy at times and marine conditions look great for boaters.

Clouds and fog appear Thursday morning and most likely continue with that trend through the weekend. The influx of monsoonal moisture however, could completely disrupt the marine layer formation in LA and Ventura Counties. The moisture could form small but fast moving thunderstorms in high terrain as early as Thursday. This will be monitored, however only southern areas will feel any impact. Benign weather continues for the rest of the coverage zone through the weekend.