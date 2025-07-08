Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Heating up Wednesday, above normal warmth

KEYT
By
today at 2:55 pm
Published 2:44 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Above normal temperatures increase Wednesday and stay extra warm through Thursday.

It will be sunny at 73 in Santa Maria for opening day of the Santa Barbara County Fair. It will be even warmer south, just shy of 80 degrees in Santa Barbara.

Sundowner winds return Wednesday evening on the southwest coast.

Mostly clear skies are likely Wednesday except for some brief morning fog.

Onshore flow becomes stronger Friday which will help bring coastal temperatures back to normal. High pressure also weakens that day creating cooler conditions inland.

Temperatures will be near normal for the weekend, with more cloud coverage.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content