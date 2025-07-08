Heating up Wednesday, above normal warmth

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Above normal temperatures increase Wednesday and stay extra warm through Thursday.

It will be sunny at 73 in Santa Maria for opening day of the Santa Barbara County Fair. It will be even warmer south, just shy of 80 degrees in Santa Barbara.

Sundowner winds return Wednesday evening on the southwest coast.

Mostly clear skies are likely Wednesday except for some brief morning fog.

Onshore flow becomes stronger Friday which will help bring coastal temperatures back to normal. High pressure also weakens that day creating cooler conditions inland.

Temperatures will be near normal for the weekend, with more cloud coverage.