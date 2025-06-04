Grey Wednesday, tracking more sunshine this weekend

June gloom is back Wednesday morning and will hold stubborn near the beaches. Some places will not clear while others will see a very slow clearing pattern. Highs rise by a degree or so, into the 60s by the beaches and 70s inland. Low pressure moves to the east and lowers rain chances to zero. Winds may be breezy at times but no watches, warnings or advisories to report.

More clouds greet us Thursday morning. Some misting and drizzle is possible and fog will develop. Sunshine will prevail in most areas after lunch and temperatrues will rise another degree or so. Head out and enjoy!

Expect another rinse and repeat day Friday. Cloudy mornings will give way to more sunshine after lunch. Temperatures rise another degree or so and by the time we make it into the weekend, temperatures rebound back to average. It is a fantastic weekend for a picnic or a run out by the beach. Highs rise into the 60s and 70s by the coastline and 80s inland. Monday appears to be the next stark warming trend.