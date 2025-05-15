Clearing and warming Thursday, tracking a gloomy a cool weekend

Marine clouds have pushed into northern communities Thursday morning. Winds will be breezy in Santa Barbara through early breakfast, A Wind Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for the Gaviota corridor. After 6am, the winds will diminish leaving the chance for the marine layer to appear along the South Coast. We may see a few hors of cloud coverage before the entire viewing area gives way to sunshine. Temperatures rise a few degrees and into the 60s and low 70s by the beaches. A few 80s are expected inland. Overnight expect more dense clouds and marine layer to form.

Most places will wake up to clouds Friday as onshore flow strengthens. Visibility may be an issues for early morning commuters. Skies clear out closer to lunch and mostly sunny skies prevail. Temperatures will be a degree or so cooler than mid-week. Highs will rise into the 60s by the beaches and a few mid 70s inland. Winds will be light, marine conditions are favorable for surfers! Enjoy!

Dense clouds produce misting and drizzle Saturday. Most beaches will struggle to see the sun and temperatures cool drastically. This will be the coolest day of the workweek due to strong onshore flow and cloudy skies. Highs rise into the 50s and 60s by the beaches and upper 60s inland. Sunday will be a degree or so warmer, cloud coverage will be disorganized. Monday and Tuesday will be noticeably warmer with more sunshine and faster clearing.