Tracking strong winds Tuesday, warming Wednesday

Wind Advisories are in effect Tuesday for the entire coastline. Most advisories begin after lunch and last through early Wednesday, with wind gusts around 45-50mph. These could be damaging winds and may cause travel concerns. Palm fronds may get blown into the roads, high profile vehicles may have trouble driving though gusty corridors and conditions will be hazardous for boaters. Use caution when heading out the door and stay aware of your surroundings. Due to winds, skies are completely clear and will stay clear to partly cloudy by the evening. Fog cannot form with winds this gusty, so expect great visibility through the overnight. Temperatures will cool from yesterday as low pressure drop further south from the Pacific Northwest.

Gusty winds will last through Wednesday morning for most of the coastline. Some advisories may need to be extended. The bulk of the winds die down and some marine clouds reappear. Temperatures rise a few degrees, as a mini ridge sets up. Beach temperatures jump into the 60s and 70s, expect mid 70s inland. Overnight lows drop into the 40s and 50s.

Winds die off completely by Thursday and the marine layer returns. Fog will develop and cause visibility problems for your early morning commute. Some areas may see misting and drizzle, and it you'll need an extra layer when heading out the door.