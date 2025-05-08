The heat arrives Thursday, tracking a toasty Mother’s Day weekend

Most of the Central Coast is waking up to clear skies Thursday morning. We may see the marine layer develop between daybreak and lunch time, however this is very dependent on winds. Regardless, if the clouds develop or not, by late afternoon the sun breaks through and all clouds diminish. Temperatures rise fast and warm into the upper 60s and 70s by the beaches and 80s inland. This is the start of the significant warming trend.

Fog is a possibility into early Friday. The clearing pattern will be the same and clear skies prevail by late lunch. Peak heating occurs Friday and most places will be battling daily record highs. Expect temperatures into the 70s, 80s and even a sprinkle of 90s! Winds will be offshore and the air will be rather dry. This may flare up allergies bringing pollen and dust from interior California. Practice heat safety and remember to look before you lock. Car temperatures can soar in a matter of minutes when left in direct sunlight.

Expect another sweltering day Saturday. Temperatures may rise or fall by a degree or so, but the pattern remains copy and paste. A few areas will wake up to dense fog before clearing completely by lunch. Have windows down and air conditioning on! If you work outside, take regular breaks and hydrate. The heat will drop a few degrees just in time for Mother's Day! Head out for a nice brunch or picnic to celebrate! We cool more significantly by next week as more marine clouds push in and low pressure moves into Northern California. Next week will be cool and cloudy, with minimal clearing near beaches.