Warming Wednesday, tracking the heat this holiday weekend

High pressure arrives and helps marine clouds clear quickly Wednesday. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures to warm up. Highs will rise into the 60s and 70s by the beaches with a smattering of 80s inland. Offshore flow will aid in clearing clouds and will inhibit marine layer formation overnight. Most beaches will wake up to completely clear skies tomorrow.

Beaches that wake up to no marine layer influence Thursday will see extremely quick warming. By lunch most temperatures will be into the 70s and you'll want to have your air conditioning on or the windows down! Places that wake up to fog will see fast clearing with slightly slower warming. Highs rise another 5-8 degrees and most places will be back into the mid 70s and mid 80s inland. About 7 degrees above average in most places. Night fog is a possibility in the Central Coast, near Point Conception, expect clearing by daybreak.

Peak heating arrives in most places by Friday and Saturday. We have some toasty temperatures projected inland, so make sure to practice heat safety and hydrate. Highs rise into the upper 70s, mid 80s for inland valleys and 90s for the interior! Just in time for Mother's Day we cool off, all thanks to Mother Nature. Temperatures near the beaches look perfect, mid 70s and clearing skies. The marine layer returns next week and temperatures fall back to average.