Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Cooling Wednesday, tracking clouds & rain

KEYT
By
New
Published 2:58 pm

Low pressure will bring clouds and cooler temperatures to our region on Wednesday.

Temperatures will decrease from the 70s to the 60s for most cities.

Drizzle is possible Wednesday in areas with dense fog.

Mild temperatures and party cloudy skies follow through Friday.

Strong winds are expected this weekend as a storm passes through.

A quarter inch of rain is likely near the coast with mountain snow.

It will feel like a winter storm this weekend with temperatures 10-20 degrees below normal in the 50s and low 60s.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content