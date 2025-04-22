Dense clouds produce misting Tuesday morning, tracking breezy winds

Some misting and drizzle has started Tuesday morning! The marine layer is so dense through most beachfronts that visibility will be reduced, misting is expected and it will feel extra cool heading out the door. Most clouds will be stubborn to clear by the waters while Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo can expect similar clearing to the day prior, sunshine by lunch. With the stubborn clouds, most areas will see similar temperatures to Monday, if not a few degrees cooler. Expect 50s and 60s by the beaches and 70s inland. Winds pick up by the evening and may be around advisory levels.

More drizzle and misting is expected Wednesday morning. Travel safely when heading out the door and be aware that clouds will be stubborn yet again. The middle of the workweek will be some of the coolest days as onshore flow keeps the clouds by the beaches. Highs rise into the 50s and low 60s. Winds will be a nuisance yet again by the evening, keep an eye out as palm fronds may fall or be pushed into the roads.

Another dense marine cloud deck will organize Thursday morning. Expect more misting and drizzle each morning through Saturday. Clouds will be slow clear and temperatures cool further. This weekend appears to have moire sunshine and warmer temperatures as high pressure sets up. More discussion on this later this week.