Clearing skies & warming Friday, tracking the sun Easter weekend

Happy Friday! Clouds have pushed back through northern communities but clearer skies prevail in Santa Barbara. Expect total clearing by late lunch or even closer to dinner in most areas. Temperatures warm up a few degrees and it will be a pleasant evening. Highs rise into the 60s and low 70s while winds hold breezy into the night. It is the perfect way to klick-start our holiday weekend!

Saturday will be a day of sunshine for all microclimates! High pressure drops down from the north and helps break up the marine layer influence. Winds will pick up as well helping any clouds that do develop clear out fast. Head out and enjoy the picture perfect weather. Highs rise into the 60s by the beaches and 70s inland, overnight lows drop into the 40s and 50s. No watches, warnings or advisories expected.

Easter Sunday will be the best day of the forecast period as temperatures will be the warmest and skies stay mostly sunny. It is great weather for a nice brunch outside and even better for kids hunting down those easter eggs. The marine layer returns Monday morning but will clear after lunch. Temperatures remain pleasant and into the 60s and lower 70s.