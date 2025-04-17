Cloudy start to Friday, tracking warmer conditions for Easter

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Cloud coverage returns for your Friday forecast and will build for northern communities as well. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will remain for Friday morning. Depending on wind speed and direction, it is expected to clear as we head into our Friday afternoon. The foothills may see light drizzle from time to time into Friday, as a low continues to move through, however the Central Coast is looking to remain dry through the weekend.

Temperatures on Friday will be in the 60s through the region with the interior getting up to the low 70s. As we head into the weekend, onshore flow begins to weaken and a weak ridge of high pressure builds in for the Central Coast. The weekend will be warmer with temperatures increasing 3-5 degrees for the beaches and 5-8 degrees for the valleys and interior areas. Although a minor warmup is in the forecast, temperatures will still be below average for this time of year. Easter weekend will be warm and gorgeous outside, so make those outdoor Easter plans! Sunny skies will be consistent, however at the coasts, morning marine layer may linger during the morning hours. Headed into next week, onshore flow increases and cloudy conditions return with temperatures cooling. So enjoy the sunshine for your Saturday and Sunday.

