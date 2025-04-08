Tracking the heat this week, warming up Tuesday

Dense fog has developed early Tuesday morning in northern parts of the Central Coast. The National Weather Service as issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 9am for these areas, and visibility could be dangerous at times. If you are having trouble seeing out of your car, have low beams on and drive the speed limit. Allow extra time to make it to your destination as the fog will hold through late breakfast. Clouds will clear out and temperatures rise in a similar fashion to the previous day. Expect temperatures in the 60s and 70s by the beaches and middle 70s inland.

The real heat begins Wednesday. We may see some additional fog and cloud coverage in the morning, but dont let these clouds fool you, its all part of the heating process. As soon as the sun breaks through fog and clouds, we begin to see temperatures climb. Offshore winds will aid in the heat, where highs rise into the 70s by the beaches and near 80s inland. Most places will jump about 5 degrees or more! Have. water bottle handy.

The heat continues Thursday and Friday. By the time we arrive into the weekend, the rollercoaster drops back down and most areas return to normal by Sunday. Expect highs in the 60s by the beaches and high 60s inland, with a little more cloud coverage. Luckily, no rain is in the forecast, so plan those picnics and beach trips now!