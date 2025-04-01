Cool Wednesday, tracking rain showers

Cooler than usual weather continues Wednesday as light rain shower chances remain present.

Wednesday temperatures may be between 5 and 15 degrees below normal.

Mostly cool temps continue for us on Thursday.

Low pressure exits the region by Friday which will kickoff a period of dry and much warmer weather.

High pressure builds in this weekend creating a warming trend and above normal temperatures on Saturday and Sunday.

Even warmer conditions are possible next week.

A wind advisory remains in effect until 2am Wednesday for portions of Ventura County, Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo counties: 20-30mph and gusts up to 50 mph. Advisories will expire at 9pm Wednesday for North SB County and the Santa Ynez Valley and last until 9am for our local mountains and on the South Coast.

A high surf advisory remains in effect for Ventura County beaches until 4am Thursday: 4-10ft waves possible.