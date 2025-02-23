Warm up ahead followed by rain chances, Monday Feb 24th forecast

The weekend is ending on a phenomenal note weather wise with mild to warm temperatures. Light and patchy fog is possible overnight as winds remain a mix of onshore versus light offshore directions. If fog does develop it could sit close to the ground and impede driving visibilities, so be careful. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 50's and 40's. Highs on Monday will once again range from the upper 60's to lower 70's. Winds should remain light and mostly out of the west and northwest.

Looking ahead, high pressure will continue to keep us under stellar conditions with light offshore winds blowing through about mid week. Winds from the north could get a little gusty late Monday and in to early Tuesday which may mean we will see a Wind Advisory for portions of the South Coast. All of the above means warmer temperatures are expected through Wednesday with 70's and 80's and even a few areas flirting with 90-degrees. Cooler temperatures will return by Thursday and more so by Friday as a cut off low meanders just offshore and then possibly runs right over us. This being a cut off low means that it will have a mind of its own and we will have to monitor closely right through mid week. When low pressure is not entrained or part of the normal Jet Stream steering currents, they can and usually do give our forecast computers fits with regard to timing and trajectory. For now, we will call for much cooler temperatures and just a slight chance for light rain on Thursday and Friday. The rain chances drop off for Saturday, but then a second chance comes in to play by Sunday as another system approaches the region.