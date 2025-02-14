Dry and warmer Saturday, Presidents’ Day Weekend

Coastal winds and big waves are expected this weekend as we dry out and warm up.

Temperatures rise slightly in Santa Barbara to 66, noticeable warming in Santa Maria from high 50s to 64, San Luis Obispo also at 64 on Saturday.

Sunshine is returning just in time for the holiday weekend.

Gusty north and northwesterly winds are expected across the region Friday night into Saturday morning.

A wind advisory is in effect for the South Coast & VTA County mountains until 4am Saturday with 20-35mph winds and up to 55 mph gusts.

No rain chances into next week.

We got 1-4 inches of rain across the region during Thursday's heavy storm.

Next week temperatures will warm up to above normal - though our nights will remain winterlike and chilly.

A high surf advisory is in effect until 9am Saturday for the South Coast with 5-10 ft waves expected.

The high surf advisory lasting through 3pm Saturday for SLO & North SB County will see 12-20 ft waves, and VTA County seeing 6-12 ft waves.

Much more pleasant and calm conditions are ahead.