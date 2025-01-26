Lingering showers to start new work week, Monday Jan 27th forecast

Our first decent rain maker is continuing to produce scattered showers and even pockets of hail with very chilly temperatures. Scattered chances along a very slight chance for thunder will continue through the overnight. We still are not expecting anything too significant other than a potential for an isolated thunderstorm which could produce heavy rain and as we've seen, some hail. a flood watch for portions of Ventura County will likely expire by mid evening Sunday and a Winter weather advisory will stay in effect for the mountains of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties through Monday afternoon. Snow showers could develop as low as only 3000 feet with very icy road conditions possible. Temperatures on Monday will stay on the chilly side with most areas only topping out in the mid to upper 50's.

Looking ahead, as the system moves south and east, moisture will spin around and drop in from the north and northeast through early Monday. Rain totals for the whole storm event are not expected to exceed one half inch for coastal areas with slightly higher totals along foothills and mountains. But, with the small chance for an isolated thunderstorm, heavier precipitation is possible. We will keep a close eye on our radars and pass along updated rainfall predictions as we receive them via the latest forecast model runs. By late Monday, drier air funnels in with brisk and even chilly west and northwest winds. At this time, we don't see any significant wind issues and this includes any sign of another offshore wind event. In fact, despite returning sunshine by mid week, we should stay on the cool side with just light variable winds. Our long range forecast sees another storm threatening the region by next weekend even more chances the first week of February. As always, we will monitor closely and update our forecast as needed.