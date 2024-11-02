More wind possible, Sunday forecast Nov 3rd

A cool cloudy day with just a few very brief light showers as a Winter like storm pushes through the region. Much of the energy has stayed to our north and east, but a few more rain drops of brief showers are still possible. Our attention will now focus on the winds which usually follow this type of early season storm system. Wind Advisories and Warnings are in place for much of the region as gusty northwest winds fill in through Saturday night and in to Sunday. Look for cool conditions in addition to the blustery winds with most areas only topping out in the 60's.

Looking ahead, more systems are lined up to move across the West Coast as we head in to & through next week. As with this current storm, most will ride just up and over us which means we will likely see some clouds, but very little chance for showers. We will also likely see more wind and as those winds blow in from the north and even northeast, heightened fire concerns come in to play. A Fire Weather Warning will stretch across a wide swath of Southern California, including portions of Ventura County. Officially the Fire Warning will run through Monday for now. Would not be surprised to see it back in play again depending on wind strength through much of the new work week ahead. Temperatures next week will be mostly in the 60's & 70's next week as well. Looking way out, a fairly potent storm system might be on track to reach us sometime next weekend. It's very early to be fully confident and we will definitely keep an eye on our forecast models all week long in order to get a better grip on what to expect next weekend.