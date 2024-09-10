Major cool down begins Wednesday, strong winds

A major cool down starts tomorrow and lasts through the next several days.

A cold front is going to be making its way through our area.

By early next week, temperatures could be 10 to 20 degrees below normal.

Gusty winds and onshore flow are also affecting our region this week, through around Friday.

A wind advisory goes in effect at 11am Wednesday until 11am Thursday for the south coast and Santa Ynez Valley with gusts up to 55 mph possible. This could cause fallen tree limbs and power outages.

The marine layer will increase along the central coast Wednesday, especially in south Santa Barbara County and Ventura County.

Patchy drizzle is expected in areas with thick fog late Wednesday into Thursday.

There is even slight chance of rain showers, about 30%, Sunday into Monday as the marine layer and fog intensifies. The marine layer could clear and dry out by Tuesday.