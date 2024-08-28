A misty Wednesday morning, calm weather pattern ahead

Onshore flow strengthens, causing temperatures to tumble Wednesday. The dense marine layer is producing drizzle and misting in the early morning. Clouds will linger for an additional few hours for most coastal areas and by the late evening, more clouds push in. Highs will fall an additional 3-5 degrees and beaches will warm into and 60s and low 70s. Inland areas warm into the 80s and winds stay rather calm. Still a great day to soak up the few hours of sun we will see!

More dense fog and cloud cover arrive Thursday morning. We could see more misting and drizzle, so bundle up as you're headed out to work or school. Northern counties may need to keep your jacket handy as temperatures fall a few degrees below average and clouds stick around for a majority of the day. South facing beaches will see slightly better clearing and mild temperatures, a great day to exercise outside!

Temperatures rise or fall within a degree into Friday. The weather patterns stays stagnant with highs into the 60s and 70s by the beaches and 80s inland. Clouds stick to the beaches and clearing will be brief. We begin to warm a few degrees into labor day weekend. With each passing day the marine layer thins and clears out quicker. Break out those grills, sit back and and enjoy the holiday weekend!