A mild Monday ahead, tracking below average temperatures this week

Marine clouds are slow to form early Monday morning but will likely push into the South Coast by sunrise. Most other beach communities are waking up to this cloud cover and areas of dense fog. By midday the low level cloud deck will retreat and mostly sunny skies prevail. A low pressure trough causes a cooling trend compared to the weekend and temperatures fall towards average.

We cool even further Tuesday as onshore flow increases and low pressure draws in cooler and moist air. Winds pick up into the evening, it may be rather breezy as you head out the door for dinner! Sky cover will be similar to Monday with clouds building in the morning, exiting by midday and bright skies prevailing.

The Central Coast will warm a few degrees Wednesday. Onshore flow weakens slightly causing temperatures to rise a few degrees. Thursday will be copy and paste, other than a more dense marine layer developing in the morning. Similar setup is expected through the extended forecast with low pressure bringing rain to the Pacific Northwest but calm and cooler conditions in Southern California.