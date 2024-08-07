Cooling trend begins Wednesday

We are one week into the month of August and temperatures will drop significantly. Most of the area will see a 5-8 degree cooling trend while some areas could drop 10 degrees or so inland. Winds may be breezy later this afternoon, especially for the interior areas. We have no watches, warnings or advisories for the day.

Onshore flow strengthens Thursday and temperatures fall even more. A few marine layer clouds will develop in fog prone areas and will clear out by the middle of the day. High temperatures climb into the 60s and upper 70s by the beaches, 80s and 90s for valleys and interior areas.

Friday will be very pleasant with minimal changes in temperatures and sky cover. Its a great day to head outdoors and kick off the weekend! We warm a few degrees Saturday and then cool back off Sunday. By Monday of next week temperatures will be below average.