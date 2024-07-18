Heat alerts for Friday as another round of hot temperatures return

Another heat wave is headed to our region this weekend. It will be especially hot for the interior and valley areas, beginning Friday. Temperatures will start to jump and conditions may be on the humid side depending on the microclimate.

A ridge of high pressure is building and while we are expecting heat alerts, this heat wave won't be as intense as the one we just exited. The ridge of high pressure is also brining monsoonal moisture from the South, there is a possibility of thunder and dry lightning for the Central Coast this weekend. First Alert Weather will be tracking any change in weather and if the monsoonal moisture will bring any rain again, as of now, no rain is expected.

National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning in effect 10 a.m. Friday until 10 p.m. next Wednesday. Areas under the excessive heat warning include the interior mountains, Santa Ynez range and interior valleys. Temperatures are expected to be 95-112 degrees, with overnight lows in the 70s.

A heat advisory has also been issued for 10 a.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Sunday for parts of San Luis Obispo and Ventura County. Temperatures will reach 93-103 degrees. It is important to be cautious through the weekend and practice heat and fire safety. Stay hydrated and check on loved ones and pets.

Temperatures for Friday will be in the high 70s for the beaches, 90s for the valleys and back to triple digits for the interior.

Sundowner winds will persist through the weekend. Strong winds for the region are expected for each day and are expected to calm by Saturday.