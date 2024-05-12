More fog ahead, forecast for Monday May 13th

Mother's Day saw a mix of sun and clouds as the marine layer holds firm along the coast. Look for the fog to push inland once again overnight with lows dipping in to the 50's for most areas. For Monday morning, the fog could sit low in a few areas and bring some reduced visibility and or light drizzle. Temperatures will be warm once again for inland areas with highs in the 70's and 80's. Beaches will see mostly 60's to possibly about 70 degrees depending on how much clearing happens. If the clouds persist all day, afternoon highs may struggle to get much above 60 degrees.

Looking ahead, a very quiet and very Spring like forecast is setting up for next week. We expected gradual cooling through about mid week and then slight warming toward next weekend. The marine layer will continue to ebb and flow through the day and night time. Temperatures overall will only fluctuate a few degrees in either direction from day to day. High pressure hold off all Pacific storms while still allowing for a very robust marine layer which is very typical for May. Once again, we see some warming toward next weekend as high pressure strengthens. Our forecast models are mostly calling for mid 80's inland, but we could possibly see a few low 90's in the warmest valleys. Coastal areas will likely only a few degrees of warmth as the marine layer remains pretty solid.