Warm and sunny conditions continue Thursday

Warm weather remains Thursday with some light offshore wind.

Wednesday has been sunny and warm thanks to some weak offshore flow. Max temps Wednesday afternoon will end up in the 70s across the coasts and 80s in the valleys. These max temperatures are about 6 to 12 degrees above normal. Low cloud coverage and some fog arrives late Wednesday night. The low clouds will stick around through mid Thursday morning.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week for some areas. Temperatures in the mountains and interior areas will increase by 1-3 degrees. The coasts will cool by 2-4 degrees. Light drizzle can be expected Thursday night with the arrival of a marine layer.

A big cool down begins on Friday with some marine layer low clouds. Temperatures may drop between 6 and 15 degrees on Friday. Onshore flow will clear Thursday night's marine layer on Friday morning. Sunshine will continue for the valleys on Friday but the coastal areas are expected to be cloudy. A cold front arrives on Friday night bringing cooler temperatures and some breezy conditions.

Rain chances pick up as early as Friday night. This weekend's rain chances are strongest for the Central Coast area. Rain chances increase across coastal San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties for the Saturday early morning to Sunday early morning period. During this time a half inch of rain is likely

across the coasts and valleys there. Showers are expected to last through Sunday.

Monday through next Wednesday will be dry with partly cloudy skies and temperatures warming 3 to 5 degrees each day, return to seasonal normal by Tuesday or next Wednesday.