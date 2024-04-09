A warm Wednesday with light offshore winds

After a beautiful and warm day, conditions will stay mild and clear on Tuesday night. Breezy northeasterly winds will pick up again on Wednesday morning in Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties. It will once again be a very sunny, warm day with offshore flow and high pressure.

Low temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 40s to 50s. High temperatures will be the warmest of the next seven days for beach areas. Most cities will be in the 70s with a few valleys or wind-affected areas in the low 80s.

Thursday will be very similar. Interior valleys may continue warming slightly. However, offshore flow will be a little weaker. It will allow for a sea breeze and a drop in temperatures for beach areas. Moreso, it will allow for more marine layer to move in by Friday morning as flow flips back onshore.

A trough will also bring upper-level clouds to the mix. It will push our ridge of high pressure away, and temperatures will plummet. Most areas will be in the low to mid 60s.

Temperatures will drop a little further on Saturday as the trough brings light rain showers to the region. Rain chances will linger into Sunday. In total, the system will bring a half inch to one inch of rain to coastal areas, and up to 1.5 inches of rain to the mountains. Snow levels will fall to 5,500 feet.

After the storm exits, skies will clear nicely on Monday. Temperatures will warm a few degrees, and the warming trend will continue into Tuesday.