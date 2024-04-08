Tuesday will be bright, breezy, and warmer

We had a beautiful, sunny day… and it was perfect weather to take advantage of seeing the solar eclipse! Our gusty northerly winds are starting to turn northeasterly Monday evening. High pressure is building in to California, making for a nice warmup.

Low temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 40s to 50s. High temperatures will warm further under high pressure and offshore flow. Most areas will be into the 70s, and some valleys could even reach 80 degrees.

Santa Ana winds will be weak on Tuesday and Wednesday. Offshore flow will keep skies sunny with minimal marine layer, if present at all. However, by Thursday, offshore flow will weaken and beach areas may cool slightly with allowance for a light sea breeze.

More dramatic cooling will occur on Friday as a trough of low pressure pushes the ridge out. Onshore flow will bring low-level marine layer clouds, whereas the trough will bring upper-level clouds. High temperatures will mostly drop to the 60s.

There is a slight chance of rain this weekend as a weak storm system sweeps through the region. If it rains, rainfall will be light and rain totals will likely stay minimal at under a third of an inch.