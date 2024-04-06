Sunday April 7th forecast, more sunshine ahead

After the past few days of blustery cold weather, today was a reminder that our reputation is that of beautiful enviable conditions. Light winds and cool to mild temperatures are a far cry from the recent passing of the latest late season storm system. It will still be pretty chilly overnight for many areas with lows in the 40's and even upper 30's. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for portions of Santa Barbara County from Sunday in to very early Monday. Winds from the north and northwest could exceed 35 mph, especially below passes and foothills. Afternoon highs on Sunday will once again reach in to the low to mid 60's with a few areas staying close to 60 with a cool ocean breeze.

Looking ahead, high pressure is expected to build across our region and that means more sunshine and a warming trend through a good portion of next week. Temperatures will climb in to the mid and even upper 60's by Monday. By Tuesday and mid week, mid and even upper 70's will be more widespread. We may even see a few of our warmest inland locations bump in to the low 80's as winds turn more northeasterly. Another late season storm system will approach the region by very late in the work week and next weekend. We could see a sprinkle or two as the system sweeps past us, but we should stay mostly dry. However, even if sprinkles or light drizzle doesn't materialize, much cool temperatures will be a certainty as more clouds roll in off the ocean.