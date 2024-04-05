Dry and cool weather Saturday before warm up

A warming trend begins Saturday before even warmer temperatures arriver later next week. This weekend will be dry and slightly warmer after chilly rain showers hit the region on Friday. Thunderstorms and hail occurred early Friday morning. Below average temperatures will bring a chilly Friday evening with some winter weather alerts in effect.

A cold storm will bring some showers and thunderstorms to the area Friday evening along with colder temperatures. Temperatures will remain below normal through Sunday before rising to warmer temperatures by mid week.

A winter storm warning will remain in affect until 11:00 pm Friday for Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains with heavy snow expected. Total snow amounts of up to 10 inches above 6000 feet expected, with 3 to 6 inches expected in areas from 5000 to 6000 feet, and up to 3 inches of snow expected in areas above 3000 feet. Wind gusts in those mountains can be as high as 40 mph.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 11:00 pm Friday for interior mountains and valleys in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties. 1 inch of snow is expected in areas as low as 2500 feet.

A wind advisory is in effect until 9:00 pm Friday for the South Coast, Central Coast and San Luis Obispo County beaches. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 45 mph are expected there. A wind advisory is also in effect until 9:00 pm Friday for Ventura County Beaches with west winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph expected.

There is a high surf advisory on the Central Coast until 3:00 pm Saturday. Breaking waves will be 12 to 16 feet with local sets up to 18 feet. There are also advisories on the South Coast and Ventura County coast from 9:00 pm Thursday until 3:00 pm Saturday. Breaking waves will be 4 to 7 feet and 7 to 10 feet respectively.

Wednesday and Thursday will be some of the warmest days next week with temperatures reaching 80s for some areas. There will be some light offshore flow throughout the week as well.