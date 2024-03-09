Sprinkle chances and wind expected, forecast for Mar 10th

Beautiful day with crisp morning temperatures warming through the day. Some breezy northerly winds will blow the area and patchy fog is expected for all areas as we head in to very early Sunday. Aside from a High Surf Advisory for a westerly swell increase along the Central Coast, we are pretty quiet weather wise. Look for temperatures on Sunday to start out cool for the morning and then gradually warming in to the upper 50's and 60's by the afternoon. Could see some breezy to gusty north and westerly winds return for the afternoon and early evening, but advisory level conditions do not appear to be likely.

Looking ahead, a couple of storm systems will approach the region next week and each one will affect our forecast very differently. By late Monday and Tuesday a very weak system will approach off the ocean and rapidly fall apart with rain expected in Northern California. We could see a sprinkle or two in our northern areas, but measurable rainfall is not expected. We will monitor closely and if the storm has a bit more energy or drifts farther south, we'll update the rain chances and pass it on to you. As the storm exits, breezy northerly winds will follow as high pressure builds in the storm's wake. A second system will run over the top of California and drop south toward the northern portions of Nevada and Utah. This is the classic inside slider and that means a strong northerly and then northeasterly flow will develop by late in the work week. The air around high pressure moves in a clockwise pattern and air near low pressure mostly moves in a counter clockwise pattern. This means the two air masses will combine to create north and northeast winds across our region. By Thursday and Friday, we could see a late season Santa Ana and Santa Lucia wind pattern with gusty dry conditions expected. Temperatures will also warm with 70's possible just in time for next weekend.