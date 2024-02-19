Rain, cool temps continue Tuesday

A flash flood warning is in effect until 6:00 pm for most of Ventura County. There is a chance of thunderstorms, and may be short periods of heavy rainfall. Street flooding and mudslides are a risk. If you see flooded roadways, "turn around, don't drown."

A flood advisory is in effect for Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura Counties until 6:00 pm. Ponding on roadways and shallow landslides remain a possibility. A flood watch is in effect for western and central San Luis Obispo County, Santa Barbara County except for the Cuyama Valley, and all of Ventura County until 10:00 am Wednesday.

A strong Pacific Storm will continue to impact the region through Wednesday. This current storm system has brought heavy rain at times, gusty winds, cooler temperatures, high elevation snow and even chances of thunderstorms.

The atmospheric river has moved eastward with rainfall rates between 0.10 to 0.25 of an inch per hour in Western Ventura County. The Central Coast has seen up to four inches of rain, the South Coast up to 6 inches of rain. Our mountain areas have gotten up to nine inches. The San Marcos Pass has gotten over ten inches.

Snow will fall at levels around 7000 feet on Tuesday. 5 to 10 inches of snow is expected in the 7000-8000 feet range of our local mountains. The current system is expected to calm down on Monday evening with lingering showers through Wednesday, bringing 1 to 2 inches of rain to areas South of Point Conception on Tuesday. A cold front will approach our coast Tuesday evening.

A wind advisory is in effect for the Ventura County mountains until 6:00 pm on Tuesday. Southerly winds will be 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. With stronger winds and saturated soil, there is a higher chance of fallen trees or power poles.

A high surf warning is in effect for our local beaches. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County beaches can expect waves between 14 and 20 feet. Ventura County Beaches will see waves between 10 to 16 feet. Both warning are in effect until 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday. A coastal flood advisory is also in effect for local beaches until 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Temperatures will stay cool only a few degrees away from 60 degrees, which is about 2 to 5 degrees below normal on Tuesday.

Dry conditions and slightly warmer temperatures will hit the region by Thursday and Friday. Another weaker storm system is expected by next weekend.