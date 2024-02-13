Partly cloudy Wednesday, storm following

Dry and sunny conditions will remain on the Central Coast this Wednesday. Temperatures will remain near or below average for the next couple of days. There will also be some light winds in the region.



Skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday afternoon due to increased onshore winds. This will also bring down temperatures in most of the area. Coastal and Valley areas will cool off the most. Sunshine will remain across the region for the next few days but there is a storm on the way.

Areas north of Point Conception can see light rain begin as early as Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Low clouds and fog can also be expected there during the same time period.

Light chances of rain for most of the region will start Thursday night. That rain will increase on Saturday. The risk of even heavier precipitation increases across the region for Sunday and Monday. That rainfall could linger through Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. 2 to 5 inches of rain will fall in the coastal and valley areas by next Sunday. 4 to 8 inches of rain can fall in the mountain areas. Multiple feet of snow can fall in mountain areas over 7000 feet.

Because of the large amounts of rainfall we have gotten on the Central Coast over the last couple months, it will not take much more rain to cause mudslides and rockslides in our mountain areas so those events will be likely to happen during this next storm system. Anyone in flood risk areas should prepare now for this next round of heavy precipitation moving its way to the Central Coast by this weekend.