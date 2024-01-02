A calm and cool Wednesday morning, wet weather arrives tonight

Tuesday morning will be chilly but it will be a bright and beautiful. Highs will. be cooler than average and will warm up into the 60s. Skies will stay mostly sunny until the evening when higher clouds begin to increase and our next storm system appears. Rain chances arise this evening, but its likely precipitation will not fall until midnight or later. This storm system is very cool, meaning that snow level will fall into the 4,000-5,000ft range. The tops of the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains will likely see their first snow of the season! A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service starting 3am Wednesday to 10am Thursday, where 3 to 6inches of snow is likely.

Unsettled weather continues into Wednesday afternoon and chances continue overnight. Temperatures will be 6-12 degrees cooler than average as this unseasonably cool low pressure system passes through. Highs will struggle to reach up into the 60s for the day and winds pick up behind the passing cold front. It'll be a cool, breezy and wet day! A High Surf Advisory will go into effect 9am Wednesday until 9am Thursday, where waves could be anywhere from 4-7ft.

The atmosphere will remain very cold Wednesday night into Thursday morning so bundle up as you leave for work! Temperatures begin to warm Thursday but despite 5 degrees of warming, most of the area will still be well below average! Skies will be mostly sunny and it'll be a pleasant day before the next round of rain arrives! Saturday will be cloudy and cooler with the chance for very light showers overnight. Sunday looks cool and unsettled before sunny skies and slightly warmer temps return Monday.